Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance gets SEBI approval for ₹5,000 crore IPO
Previously, in January 2021, Aadhar Housing submitted draft papers to Sebi, receiving approval from the regulator in May 2022 to raise slightly above ₹7,000 crore. However, it opted not to proceed with the outlined plans.
Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, which is an HFC focused on the low income housing segment in India, has received final observations from SEBI for their proposed IPO.
