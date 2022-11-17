Blackstone files DRHP for Nexus Select Trust retail REIT IPO

Blackstone, which is the sole sponsor of the REIT, intends to raise at least $500 millon through a public issue next year. The global asset manager has partnered with Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for its retail asset Select Citywalk, Delhi, one of the most successful shopping malls in the country. The 500,000 sq ft upscale mall has been added to the proposed REIT portfolio. Select is a minority stakeholder in the REIT and Arjun Sharma, chairman of Select Group also has a seat on the board.