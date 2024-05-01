Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance IPO dates announced; check details
The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at ₹1,000 crore, alongside an offer for sale of ₹2,000 crore by BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc, the promoter.
Aadhar Housing Finance, which is backed by private equity giant Blackstone, is all set to launch its ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) on May 8. The IPO will close on May 10, according to the company's red herring prospectus.
