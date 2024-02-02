Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance refiles papers for ₹5,000 crore IPO
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by Blackstone Group company BCP Topco VII Pte
Mumbai: Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd has refiled draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). This comes after the company's initial filing in 2021 lapsed due to regulatory timelines.
