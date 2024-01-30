Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance to re-file DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹5,000- ₹5,500 crore via IPO
The IPO attempt is Aadhar's second shot at a listing after its IPO plan in 2022 was called off amid market volatility that followed the Russia-Ukraine war.
Blackstone-owned Aadhar Housing Finance will re-file its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,000 - ₹5,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.
