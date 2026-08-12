Blackstone-backed Horizon bets on India’s warehouse boom with ₹2,600 crore IPO

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd is heading into its ₹2,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) with plans to expand in existing markets, enter more tier 2 cities and broaden its customer and product mix, a top executive said, as India’s industrial and warehousing sector becomes increasingly institutionalized.
The IPO, which opens on 17 August, comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares. The price band is set at ₹57-60 a share, while the anchor investor portion opens on 14 August. Of the ₹2,600 crore to be raised, ₹2,250 crore will go towards debt repayment. Horizon had total borrowings of ₹6,884.34 crore as of 31 March 2026.