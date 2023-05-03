India's first retail-focused REIT is set to hit the IPO market soon! Nexus Select Trust which owns India's largest portfolio of consumption centres will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 9th. The total size of the REIT IPO is ₹3,200 crore, comprising fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). Leading alternative asset manager, Blackstone is the sponsor of the company. With more than 15 years of strong presence, Nexus would be the first REIT in its segment to list on stock exchanges.

On the IPO, Dalip Sehgal, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Select Mall Management Private Limited, said: “Nexus Select Trust is India’s largest mall platform and is well-positioned to capitalize on India’s unique consumption tailwinds. We are excited to be at the forefront of India’s retail journey."

Nexus is backed by the American alternative investment management company, Blackstone.

Chris Heady, Chairman of Asia Pacific and Head of Real Estate Asia, Blackstone, said: “We are thrilled to launch Nexus Select Trust, India’s first retail-focused REIT. This reaffirms Blackstone's commitment to India, where we have built a strong presence for more than 15 years and participated in the launch of its first two REITs."

Here are 10 key highlights of the Nexus REIT IPO:

1. The IPO will open on May 9, 2023, and will close on May 11, 2023. Bidding for anchor investors will be allowed on May 8th.

2. Of the total IPO size of ₹3,200 crore, ₹1,400 crore will be the fresh issuance of units, and remaining ₹1,800 crore will be an offer for sale (OFS) of units.

3. The lower and upper price band of the IPO is fixed at ₹95 per unit and ₹100 per unit.

4. Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 units and in multiples of 150 units thereafter by bidders other than anchor investors.

5. Wynford Investments which is a portfolio company of Blackstone funds is the sponsor of Nexus Select Trust. While Nexus Select Mall Management is the manager. Axis Trustee Services is the trustee in the IPO.

6. The IPO's book-running lead managers are --- BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Securities, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, and SBI Capital Markets.

7. Nexus is expected to be the first publicly listed consumption centre REIT in India upon the listing of units on the stock exchanges.

8. Nexus has 17 best-in-class Grade A urban consumption centres, two complementary hotel assets, and three office assets. The REIT's portfolio has a tenant base of 1,044 domestic and international brands with 2,893 stores as of December 31, 2022, and is well diversified across cities with no single asset and tenant contributing more than 18.3% and 2.8% of its total Gross Rentals for the month of December 31, 2022, respectively.

9. Nexus' assets are strategically located across 14 leading cities in India, which constituted 30% of India’s total discretionary retail spending in FY20 and had an average population CAGR that was 226 bps higher than the national average from financial years 2011 to 2021.

10. Nexus believes that it has invested in among the highest quality assets in prime in-fill such as Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It said that these cities have limited organized retail stock and continue to witness strong demand fundamentals as domestic and international retailers expand their businesses even as the future supply of retail space is expected to remain constrained.