Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust to launch REIT IPO worth ₹3,200 cr on 9 May: 10 key things to know3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:48 PM IST
India's largest consumption centre owner, Nexus Select Trust plans to launch its ₹3,200 crore IPO on May 9. The IPO is a mixture of fresh issue and offer for sale. Bidding will be allowed till May 11. This would be the first retail-based REIT listing on stock exchanges.
India's first retail-focused REIT is set to hit the IPO market soon! Nexus Select Trust which owns India's largest portfolio of consumption centres will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 9th. The total size of the REIT IPO is ₹3,200 crore, comprising fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). Leading alternative asset manager, Blackstone is the sponsor of the company. With more than 15 years of strong presence, Nexus would be the first REIT in its segment to list on stock exchanges.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×