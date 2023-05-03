India's first retail-focused REIT is set to hit the IPO market soon! Nexus Select Trust which owns India's largest portfolio of consumption centres will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 9th. The total size of the REIT IPO is ₹3,200 crore, comprising fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS). Leading alternative asset manager, Blackstone is the sponsor of the company. With more than 15 years of strong presence, Nexus would be the first REIT in its segment to list on stock exchanges.

