MUMBAI: Blackstone -backed auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) has raised ₹2,498 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors as part of the anchor book allotment, ahead of the opening of its initial public offering ( IPO ) on Monday.

Investors that participated in the anchor book allotment included 24 foreign portfolio investors, 11 domestic mutual funds, five life insurance companies and two AIFs, the company said. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 8.6 crore shares to these investors at ₹291 per share.

Government of Singapore Investment Corporate (GIC) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) together made investment of ₹401.5 crore in the anchor book, the company said.

Other investors who participated in the anchor allotment include Nomura Asset Management, Fidelity, Eastspring Investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Amundi.

Domestic investors such as SBI MF, Axis MF, Birla MF, HDFC MF, Mirae Asset MF, SBI Life Insurance, Kotak MF, Kotak Life Insurance, Birla Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, Bharti Axa, Invesco MF, Canara Robeco MF, Sundaram MF, IIFL, Bank of Baroda MF, and Edelweiss amongst others, also participated in the anchor allotment.

The total IPO size is up to ₹5,550 crore with a fresh issuance of equity shares, aggregating up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to ₹5,250 crore by Blackstone.

The public offering will open on 14 June and close on 16 June.

