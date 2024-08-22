Blackstone-owned International Gemological Institute files DRHP with SEBI to raise nearly ₹4,000 crore via IPO

Blackstone-owned International Gemological Institute plans to raise nearly 4,000 crore from the initial public offering (IPO), according to the company's filing on Thursday, August 22.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Aug 2024, 07:44 PM IST
International Gemological Institute filed its IPO papers with SEBI on Thursday, August 22.
International Gemological Institute filed its IPO papers with SEBI on Thursday, August 22. (iStock)

Blackstone-owned International Gemological Institute (India) Limited filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company has plans to raise nearly 4,000 crore from the initial public offering (IPO), according to the company's filing on Thursday, August 22.

International Gemological Institute (IGI) is the largest certification player globally for lab-grown diamonds and the second largest certification player globally for natural diamonds.

Also Read | Manjushree Technopack files DRHP to raise nearly ₹3,000 crore via IPO

International Gemological Institute IPO details:

The initial public offering (IPO) comes with a face value of 2 per equity share, and it is a mix of fresh issues worth up to 1,250 crore and offer for sale up to 2,750 crore by BCP Asia II TopCo Pte. Ltd, the promoter of the jewellery certifier, according to the company's regulatory filing on Thursday.

Axis Capital Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running managers for the public issue. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the offer, as per the filling.

Also Read | 5 mainboard IPOs of 2024 trade 100%-270% above their issue prices

The company also disclosed that not more than 75 per cent of the public issue will be allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent will be allocated to the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10 per cent will be available for retail investors, according to the draft papers. 

“Our Company proposes to utilize a portion of the net proceeds towards acquiring 100 per cent of the share capital of IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from our promoter. Following the completion of the proposed acquisitions, our company will become the 100% shareholder of IGI Belgium and IGI Netherlands, and will be responsible for operation of the IGI business globally,” said the company in the DRHP filing. 

According to the filing, the company estimates 1,100 crore to be used for the acquisition. 

International Gemological Institute company details:

International Gemological Institute (IGI) was acquired 100 per cent by the investment giant Blackstone from a China-based investment firm, Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family, in May 2023, according to the company.

Also Read | Jay Bee Laminations IPO opens August 27, price band fixed at ₹138-146 apiece

The jeweller certification company has a market share of nearly 33 per cent on the basis of the number of certifications of diamonds, studded jewellery and coloured stones performed in the calendar year 2023, according to a Redseer report quoted in the draft prospectus. The report also forecasted that the global jewellery market is expected to grow 3 per cent to 6 per cent from calendar year 2023 to 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and the global diamond consumption is estimated to grow 6 per cent in the same period.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 07:44 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOBlackstone-owned International Gemological Institute files DRHP with SEBI to raise nearly ₹4,000 crore via IPO

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

234.00
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-2.2 (-0.93%)

Bandhan Bank

205.45
03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
1.65 (0.81%)

Tata Steel

154.10
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
2.2 (1.45%)

Bharat Electronics

304.55
03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

597.45
03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.3 (8.99%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

689.40
03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
49.2 (7.69%)

Archean Chemical Industries

821.30
03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
58.35 (7.65%)

Raymond

2,024.80
03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
135.05 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,799.00-160.00
    Chennai
    73,440.00-591.00
    Delhi
    73,369.0057.00
    Kolkata
    73,655.00-17.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue