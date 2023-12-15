Blockbuster debut: Accent Microcell share price opens with 114% premium at ₹300 on NSE SME
Accent Microcell share price makes stellar debut on NSE SME, listing at ₹300, 114.3% higher than issue price of ₹140. Accent Microcell IPO opens for subscription on December 8 and closes on December 12, with price band set at ₹133 to ₹140.
Accent Microcell listing date: Accent Microcell share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Accent Microcell share price was listed at ₹300, which is 114.3% higher than the issue price of ₹140.
