BLS E-Services share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with 126% premium at ₹305 on NSE
BLS E-Services share price makes stellar debut on bourses, listed at ₹305 on NSE and ₹309 on BSE.
BLS E-Services share price today made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, BLS E-Services share price was listed at ₹305 per share, 125.93% higher than the issue price of ₹135. On BSE, BLS share price today was listed at ₹309 apiece, up 128.89% than the issue price.
