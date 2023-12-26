Blockbuster debut: Motisons Jewellers share price opens with 98% premium at ₹109 on NSE
Motisons Jewellers share price listed at ₹109 per share, 98.18% higher than issue price of ₹55.
Motisons Jewellers share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Motisons Jewellers share price today was listed at ₹109 per share, 98.18% higher than the issue price of ₹55. On BSE, Motisons Jewellers share price was listed at ₹103.90 apiece.
