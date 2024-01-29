BLS E-Services garners 125 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

BLS E-Services initial public offering (IPO), on Monday, announced that it has raised ₹125 crore from ten anchor investors a day before it will open for subscription on January 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has allocated 93,27,096 shares to its anchor investors at the price of ₹135 per share.

“The IPO Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on January 29, 2024, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, has finalized allocation of 93,27,096 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor allocation price of ₹135 per Equity Share (including share premium of ₹125 per Equity Share)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The anchor book saw a participation of the following companies - Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Silver Stride India Global Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund Limited, Arrow Emerging Opportunities Fund Limited, Aidos India Fund Ltd, Ebene Global Opportunity Fund, Minerva Ventures Fund, Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund and Astorne Capital VCC - Arven.

BLS E-Services IPO GMP today BLS E-Services IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is +158, similar to the previous session. So far, the GMP has been rising. This indicates BLS E-Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹158 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BLS E-Services share price was indicated at ₹293 apiece, which is 117.04% higher than the IPO price of ₹135.

BLS E-Services IPO details BLS E-Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. BLS E-Services IPO lot size is 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108 equity shares thereafter.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹7 per equity share is being offered to BLS International shareholders reservation portion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2023, for the Fiscals 2023, 2022, and 2021 was ₹15,617.88 lakhs, ₹24,306.07 lakhs, ₹9,669.82 lakhs, and ₹6,448.72 lakhs, respectively, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The company said that this was mostly caused by an expansion of the services it offered through BCs and BLS Touchpoints.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the establishment of BLS Stores as a means of promoting organic growth, the acquisition of businesses to achieve inorganic growth, general corporate purposes, and strengthening the technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidate the current platforms.

