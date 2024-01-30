BLS E-Services IPO: 10 key risks investors should consider before investing in BLS IPO
BLS-E Services Limited is a digital service provider that provides Assisted E-Services, E-Governance Services at the grassroots level in India, and Business Correspondence services to major banks in the country.
BLS E-Services IPO has opened on Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. BLS E-Services IPO raised ₹125 crore from ten anchor investors, on Monday, January 29. Within minutes of taking off, the retail investor response to the BLS E-Services IPO was overwhelmingly positive. The retail portion of the BLS E-Services IPO was oversubscribed, and eventually the issue was fully booked in the first hour itself.
