BLS E-Services IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited ended on 1st February 2024. In three days of bidding, the BLS E-Services IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed over 162 times. Now, BLS E-Services IPO applicants are eagerly waiting for the BLS E-Services IPO allotment, which is most likely to happen today. After the finalization of share allocation, bidders will be able to check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.

Meanwhile, BLS E-Services shares are still ruling in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of BLS E-Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹175 in the grey market today.

As per the stock market observers, BLS E-Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹175, which is ₹5 higher than yesterday's GMP of ₹170. Market observers said that BLS E-Services IPO GMP has surged despite a selloff in the secondary market, which is a good sign for the public offer.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders will be able to check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com, or at the KFin Technologies website — kosmic.kfintech.com. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your BLS E-Services IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment status KFintech

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select BLS E-Services Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your BLS E-Services IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

