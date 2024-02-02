BLS E-Services IPO: Allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹175 in the grey market today, say market observers
BLS E-Services IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited ended on 1st February 2024. In three days of bidding, the BLS E-Services IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed over 162 times. Now, BLS E-Services IPO applicants are eagerly waiting for the BLS E-Services IPO allotment, which is most likely to happen today. After the finalization of share allocation, bidders will be able to check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.
