BLS E-Services IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check allotment status online

BLS E-Services IPO: The finalization of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited has been made public. Those who have applied for the public issue can check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar — KFin Technologies.

The official website of KFin Technologies is ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus. Meanwhile, grey market sentiment has remained steady regarding BLS E-Services IPO.

As per the stock market observers, BLS E-Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹175, which is unchanged since yesterday.

As mentioned above, BLS E-Services IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official website of BSE or the official website of KFin Technologies. However, for convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com or the direct KFin Tech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment status BSE

Those who have applied for the book build issue can check their application status online by logging in at the above-mentioned direct BSE link, and following the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your BLS E-Services IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment status KFintech

Those who have applied for the book build issue can check their application status online by logging in at the above-mentioned direct KFin Tech link, and following the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select BLS E-Services Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your BLS E-Services IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

