BLS E-Services IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check allotment status online
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹175 per share in the grey market today, say market observers
BLS E-Services IPO: The finalization of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited has been made public. Those who have applied for the public issue can check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar — KFin Technologies.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started