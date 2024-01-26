BLS E-Services IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of opening
BLS E-Services Limited IPO to be open for subscription from January 30 to February 01, with a price band of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. BLS E-Services IPO GMP (grey market premium) is +142, indicating a strong listing.
BLS E-Services Limited IPO: BLS E-Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. The allocation to anchor investors for the BLS E-Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 29. The BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. BLS E-Services IPO lot size is 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108 equity shares thereafter.
