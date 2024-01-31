BLS E-Services IPO continues to see strong demand from retail, NIIs on day 2; GMP rises
BLS E-Services IPO solely comprises of fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 crore equity shares. The net proceeds will be used for various purposes such as organic growth, inorganic growth, and general corporate purposes.
BLS E-Services IPO subscription status: Investor interest for the BLS E-Services IPO was still quite strong on the second day of subscription. BLS E-Services IPO subscription status is 27.61 times at 12:45 IST, as per data available on BSE.
