BLS E-Services IPO day 2: GMP rises, check review, other key details. Should you subscribe?
BLS E-Services IPO received overwhelming response from investors on day 1 with a subscription status of 15.67 times. BLS E-Services IPO price band is set at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The estimated listing price is ₹296, indicating a premium of 119.26%.
BLS E-Services IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. BLS E-Services IPO received overwhelming response from investors on day 1. BLS E-Services IPO subscription status was 15.67 times, as per data available on BSE.
