BLS E-Services IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. BLS E-Services IPO received overwhelming response from investors on day 1. BLS E-Services IPO subscription status was 15.67 times, as per data available on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day 1, BLS E-Services IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed to 49.40 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed to 29.70 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 2.19 times. The portion reserved for the shareholder has been booked 2.80 times.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. BLS E-Services IPO lot size is 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108 equity shares thereafter.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹7 per equity share is being offered to BLS International shareholders reservation portion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BLS E-Services IPO details BLS E-Services IPO solely comprises of fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 crore equity shares by the subsidiary of the listed business BLS International Services. There is no offer-for-sale component to the BLS E-Services IPO. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

In consultation with the book running lead manager (BRLM), BLS E-Services IPO conducted a pre-IPO placement through a private placement of 11,00,000 equity shares for cash at a price of ₹125 per equity share, totalling ₹1,375 lakhs. The size of the fresh-issue of equity shares has been reduced to 2,30,30,000 equity shares.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the establishment of BLS Stores as a means of promoting organic growth, the acquisition of businesses to achieve inorganic growth, general corporate purposes, and strengthening the technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidate the current platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registrar of the BLS E-Services IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited, while the book running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd.

BLS E-Services IPO GMP today BLS E-Services IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is +161, similar to the previous session. So far, the GMP has been rising. This indicates BLS E-Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹161 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BLS E-Services share price was indicated at ₹296 apiece, which is 119.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹135.

Based on the last nine sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing, as per analysts at investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹60, while the highest GMP is ₹160.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BLS E-Services IPO Review Canara Bank Securities "BLS-E Service Limited is a digital service provider with a single point of contact that offers nearly all associated services under one roof. Taking into account the government's “Digital India" initiative, this company has extremely promising future prospects. From FY21, the revenue is increasing at a 94% CAGR.

Even with 8.36% net profit margins in FY23, ROE and ROCE remain at 33.33% and 30.62%, respectively. The company’s P/E is valued at 44.70x. We recommend to subscribe for listing gains and long term gains," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indsec Securities and Finance Ltd The brokerage states that SBI, the biggest PSU bank, receives BC services from BLS E-Services. Along with Punjab, it is carrying out important government citizen services initiatives for the states of UP and WB. It boasts a strong margin profile, which management hopes to further strengthen with anticipated capital expenditures in technology and the establishment of more lucrative BLS Stores. Establishing citizen service centres for foreign governments would be a future development engine for the business.

"At the upper price band, on post issue basis, BLS E-Services is valued at P/E of 57.1x/45x on FY23/FY24E earnings. The company doesn't have exact like-to-like peers. However, based on the comparison with listed peers having similar businesses, we believe, BLS E-Services is valued aggressively.

BLS E-Services is well poised for long term growth. Hence, we recommend “Subscribe for long term," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!