BLS E-Services IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 162 times, Retail and NII see strong demand; details here
The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment of the offering witnessed the highest subscription, reaching an impressive 300 times, with retail investors closely following at 236 times.
BLS E-Services' initial public offering (IPO) witnessed an overwhelming response from investors on Thursday. The subscription rate at the close of the offering exceeded 162 times, indicating robust interest across all investor categories.
