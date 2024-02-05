BLS E-Services IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, February 6. BLS E-Services IPO share allotment was finalised on Saturday, February 3. The BLS E-Services IPO allotment process began on Friday, February 2. BLS E-Services IPO on all the three days received overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, BLS E-Services IPO subscription status was 162.48 times, as per data available on NSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: BLS E-Services IPO: Here's what GMP signals ahead of listing

The initiation of the refund process has commenced today (Monday, February 5) for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Let's check what does BLS E-Services IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

BLS E-Services IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is +159, similar to the previous two sessions . In the last two sessions, the GMP has dropped. This indicates BLS E-Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹159 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BLS E-Services share price was indicated at ₹294 apiece, which is 117.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹135.

Based on the last 14 sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing, as per analysts at investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹60, while the highest GMP is ₹175.

Also Read: BLS E-Services IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 162 times, Retail and NII see strong demand; details here

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

View Full Image BLS E-Services Ltd IPO details.

BLS E-Services IPO details

BLS E-Services IPO solely comprises of fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 crore equity shares by the subsidiary of the listed business BLS International Services. There is no offer-for-sale component to the BLS E-Services IPO.

In consultation with the book running lead manager (BRLM), BLS E-Services IPO conducted a pre-IPO placement through a private placement of 11,00,000 equity shares for cash at a price of ₹125 per equity share, totalling ₹1,375 lakhs. The size of the fresh-issue of equity shares has been reduced to 2,30,30,000 equity shares.

Also Read: BLS E-Services IPO continues to see strong demand from retail, NIIs on day 2; GMP rises

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the establishment of BLS Stores as a means of promoting organic growth, the acquisition of businesses to achieve inorganic growth, general corporate purposes, and strengthening the technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidate the current platforms.

The registrar of the BLS E-Services IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited, while the book running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd.

BLS E-Services IPO, on Monday, January 29 raised ₹125 crore from ten anchor investors. BLS E-Services IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 30, and closed on Thursday, February 01.

BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. BLS E-Services IPO lot size was 108 equity shares and in multiples of 108 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read: BLS E-Services IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1, retail investors steal the show

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!