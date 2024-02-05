BLS E-Services IPO: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of BLS IPO listing date
BLS IPO listing date is set for Tuesday, February 6. BLS E-Services IPO share allotment has been finalised and the refund process has started for individuals not given shares. BLS E-Services IPO GMP indicates a strong listing with a grey market premium of +159.
BLS E-Services IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, February 6. BLS E-Services IPO share allotment was finalised on Saturday, February 3. The BLS E-Services IPO allotment process began on Friday, February 2. BLS E-Services IPO on all the three days received overwhelming responses from both retail and non-institutional investors. On day 3, BLS E-Services IPO subscription status was 162.48 times, as per data available on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started