BLS E-Services IPO last day to apply: GMP rises, check issue details, review, more. Should you subscribe or not?
BLS E-Services IPO received overwhelming response from investors, with a subscription status of 15.67 times on the first day and 42.78 times on the second day. BLS E-Services IPO price band is set at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The IPO lot size is 108 equity shares.
