BLS E-Services IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal multibagger return for allottees
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹158 per share in the grey market today, say market observers
BLS E-Services IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited has been fixed on 6th February 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, BLS E-Services shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special per-open session during Tuesday's dealings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started