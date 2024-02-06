BLS E-Services IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited has been fixed on 6th February 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, BLS E-Services shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special per-open session during Tuesday's dealings.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the equity shares of BLS E-Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, BLS E-Services IPO received a bumper response from investors, and hence lucky allottees may expect robust returns on the BLS E-Services IPO listing date. They said that BLS E-Services IPO listing price could be around ₹300 to ₹320 per share, which means a multibagger return as BLS E-Services IPO price band is ₹0129 to ₹135 per equity share.

Expecting robust return for the lucky allottees, Dhruv Mudaraadi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "BLS E-Services Ltd. IPO received a bumper 123x oversubscription and we expect a robust listing for the issue when it lists on the bourses. Given the niche business operation and positive sentiments by the market participant, we expect the stock to list at a premium of around 130% to the issue price of ₹135 per share."

Asked about the BLS E-Services IPO listing price range, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "We expect the listing of BLS-E Services could be around ₹300 to ₹320 with a listing gain of around 125%. Investors may park funds for the medium to long-term rewards in this industry."

Meanwhile, ahead of BLS E-Services share price opening on the BSE and NSE, the grey market sentiments have remained as strong as it was at the time of the BLS E-Services IPO opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of BLS E-Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹158 in the grey market today. So, the grey market is signaling that BLS E-Services IPO listing price would be around ₹293 ( ₹135 + ₹158), which means more than 115 percent listing gain for the BLS E-Services IPO allottees.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!