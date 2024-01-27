BLS E-Services IPO opens next week. GMP, price, size, other details that you may like to know about upcoming IPO
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the digital service provider company are available at a premium of ₹155 in grey market today, say market observers
BLS E-Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited is going to hit the primary market on 30th January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The mainboard issue will remain open till 1st February 2024 i.e. till Thursday next week. The digital service service provider company has fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore from its public offer and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
