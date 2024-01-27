BLS E-Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited is going to hit the primary market on 30th January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The mainboard issue will remain open till 1st February 2024 i.e. till Thursday next week. The digital service service provider company has fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore from its public offer and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, ahead of the BLS E-Services IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are available for trade in the grey market. As per the stock market observers, BLS E-Services share price is quoting at a premium of ₹155 in the grey market today. This means the grey market is expecting a multibagger return from this public issue.

Important BLS E-Services IPO details

1] BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the digital service provider company are available at a premium of ₹155 in the grey market today.

2] BLS E-Services IPO price: The company has fixed the price band of this public issue at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share.

3] BLS E-Services IPO date: The book build issue will open for bidding on 30th January 2024 and will end on 1st February 2024.

4] BLS E-Services IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore via the issuance of fresh shares.

5] BLS E-Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 108 company shares.

6] BLS E-Services IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 2nd February 2024 i.e. on Friday next week.

7] BLS E-Services IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] BLS E-Services IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] BLS E-Services IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the public issue is most likely to hit the secondary market on 6th February 2024.

