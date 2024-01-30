BLS E-Services IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details. Apply or not?
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹146 per equity share in the grey market today
BLS E-Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of BLS E-Services Limited has hit the primary market today. Bidding for the BLS E-Services IPO will remain open till 1st February 2024. The digital service provider company has fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore from its public offer and the book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
