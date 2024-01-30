BLS E-Services IPO: Retail portion oversubscribed within minutes of opening
BLS E-Services IPO: Retail portion oversubscribed within minutes of opening. BLS E-Services IPO has reserved 75% of shares for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 10% for retail investors.
BLS E-Services IPO subscription status: Within minutes of taking off, the retail investor response to the BLS E-Services IPO was overwhelmingly positive. The retail portion of the BLS E-Services IPO was oversubscribed, and eventually the issuewas fully booked in the first hour itself. BLS E-Services IPO subscription status is 2.27 times so far, as per data available on BSE.
