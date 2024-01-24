BLS E-Services Limited IPO: Price band set at ₹129-135 per share; check GMP, key dates, issue details, more
BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. The BLS E-Services IPO is scheduled for subscription from January 30 to February 1.
BLS E-Services IPO price band: The BLS E-Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The BLS E-Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, and will close on Thursday, February 01. The allocation to anchor investors for the BLS E-Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 29.
