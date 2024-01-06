BLS E-Services raises ₹13.75 crore in pre-IPO phase. Revises issue size of upcoming IPO
Upcoming IPO: BLS E-Services has already received SEBI's nod for the launch of its public offer
Upcoming IPO: Ahead of filing the Red herring prospectus (RHP), BLS E-Services — a subsidiary of BLS International Services — has mobilised ₹13.75 crore. As per the company's notice to investors, a total of 17 bought 11 lakh shares of the company in the pre-IPO phase. Prominent names as per the notice issued by the BLS E-Services include Sandeep Srivastava, Satnam Singh Takkar, Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Shaurya Vardhan Sonthalia, Rajya Vardhan Sonthalia, and Tarun Chandmal Jain. BLS E-Services allotted these 11 lakh shares to 17 investors on 4th January 2024.
