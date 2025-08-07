BLT Logistics IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

BLT Logistics IPO allotment status: BLT Logistics IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, August 7). Investors who applied for the issue can check the BLT Logistics IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can verify the allocation basis to determine if and how many shares they have received. The number of shares awarded is also shown in the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the refund process will commence. The shares that have been allotted will be deposited into their demat accounts.

On Friday, August 8 the refund process will start for individuals who did not get shares. Those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. BLT Logistics IPO subscription status was 560.69 times on the final day of subscription (Wednesday, August 6), as per chittorgarh.com. BLT Logistics IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, August 11.

How to check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for the BLT Logistics IPO, you can check your BLT Logistics IPO allotment status today on the website of the BLT Logistics IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Access Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar for BLT Logistics, by clicking the link provided above.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the drop-down menu; its name will be available only after the allocation process is complete.

Step 3 Select one of the three methods to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. You can check the allotment status for the IPO using the following identifiers.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You can track your application status by entering your mapped PAN number. After selecting it from the drop-down options, input your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN. Once you have entered the PAN, click "Submit."

Application number or CAF number: You may also view the allocation status by entering your application number or CAF number. After providing either your application or CAF number, click "Search." You should have received an acknowledgment document after submitting your IPO application. Enter the application details exactly as they appear on that page and then click "Submit" to see the specifics of the shares allotted to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You can also utilize the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. After that, you need to enter the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs as a single string. The NSDL string is alphanumeric, while the CDSL string consists of numbers. Please ensure that you enter your customer ID and DP ID precisely as they appear. Your client ID and DP can be found on both the online DP statement and the account statement. After that, click "Submit."

Step 4 The IPO status and the number of shares allocated to you in the BLT Logistics IPO will be displayed on the screen.

How to check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu, choose 'Issue Name' and pick the IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

BLT Logistics IPO GMP today BLT Logistics IPO GMP or BLT Logistics IPO grey market premium is +38. This indicates BLT Logistics share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of BLT Logistics IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of BLT Logistics share price was indicated at ₹113 apiece, which is 50.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.