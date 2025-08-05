BLT Logistics IPO day 2: Issue subscribed 7.17x so far - Here's GMP, other key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of BLT Logistics opened for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO has so far been subscribed over 7.17 times on the second day of bidding.

The BLT Logistics IPO comprises a total of 12,96,000 shares. Of these, 5,98,400 shares (46.17%) are reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), including 3,58,400 shares (27.65%) allocated specifically to Anchor investors and 2,40,000 shares (18.52%) for QIBs excluding Anchor investors. Additionally, 1,80,800 shares (13.95%) are set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 4,22,400 shares (32.59%) are allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

Established in 2011, BLT Logistics Limited offers surface transportation of goods using containerized trucks, along with warehousing services, catering to a wide range of industries and businesses.

BLT Logistics IPO subscription status The SME IPO has been subscribed over 7.53 times, as of 2:53 pm on the second day of bidding, August 5. The IPO has received 72,01,600 bids against offered 9,37,600 shares.

The retail category has received maximum bids as it has been subscribed over 12.89 times. Meanwhile, NIIs and QIB sections were booked 6.58 times and 0.04 times on the second day.

BLT Logistics IPO GMP today The shares of BLT Logistics IPO is currently trading at a premium of +15 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of BLT Logistics IPO is ₹15, according to investgain.com.

The estimated listing price of BLT Logistics IPO is likely to be ₹90, which is 20 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹75. “ Today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹16,” investorgain said.

BLT Logistics IPO details The BLT Logistics IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹9.72 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh offering of 12.96 lakh equity shares.

The IPO price has been set at ₹75 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment required amounts to ₹2,27,200 for 3,200 shares (2 lots).

The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and the listing is scheduled to take place on the BSE SME platform on Monday, August 11.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as the registrar. Spread X Securities Private Limited is acting as the market maker for the IPO.