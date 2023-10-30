Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment: Check latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment on Nov 1. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing on Nov 6. Refund on Nov 1, shares credited on Nov 3.
