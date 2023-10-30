Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment on Nov 1. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing on Nov 6. Refund on Nov 1, shares credited on Nov 3.

Blue Jet IPO allotment date: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO share allotment has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 1. The investors who applied for the issue can check Blue Jet IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, November 6 on NSE and BSE. If the company switches to T+3 norms the listing date could be before the schedule. So far, Blue Jet IPO refund is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 1, and the shares will be credited to demat account on Friday, November 3.

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Blue Jet Healthcare IPO.

If you have applied for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO, you can check your Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check Blue Jet IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Blue Jet IPO allotment link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Blue Jet IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Blue Jet Healthcare IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Blue Jet IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Blue Jet IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Blue Jet IPO GMP today Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was +23, similar to the previous session. This indicates Blue Jet Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹23 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹369 apiece, which is 6.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹346.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

