Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Bidding ends today. Check GMP, subscription status, apply or not?
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO receives positive response from investors. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscribed 7.94 times on day 3. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and will close today (Friday, October 27).
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and will close today (Friday, October 27). Investor response to Blue Jet's IPO over the past two days has been overall quite favourable. On day 2, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 1.32 times. Blue Jet IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 1.37 times, NII portion was subscribed 2.84 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked just by 9%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started