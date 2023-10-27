Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Blue Jet IPO fully booked on day 3, subscribed 7.94 times
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscribed 7.94 times on day 3. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO receives bids for 13,50,46,488 shares. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO's estimated listing price at ₹368.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscription status: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 7.94 times on day 3. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened on Wednesday, October 25, and will close today (Friday, October 27). Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
