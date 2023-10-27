Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscription status: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 7.94 times on day 3. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened on Wednesday, October 25, and will close today (Friday, October 27). Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

On day 3, Blue Jet IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 2.22 times, NII portion was subscribed 13.59 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 13.72 times.

Blue Jet IPO subscription status

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has received bids for 13,50,46,488 shares against 1,69,99,612 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Blue Jet IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 1,88,95,533 shares against 84,99,806 shares on offer for this segment.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 4,94,99,708 shares against 36,42,774 on offer for this segment.

Blue Jet IPO Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 6,66,51,247 shares against 48,57,032 shares on offer for this segment.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO details

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is completely a offer for sale (OFS) of 24,285,160 equity share; there is no fresh issue component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Blue Jet Healthcare IPO size is ₹840.27 crore.

The company's promoters are Shiven Akshay Arora, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, and Archana & Akshay Arora.

Shiven Akshay Arora will sell up to 5,918,849 equity shares, while Akshay Bansarilal Arora will sell up to 18,366,311 equity shares.

The book running lead managers for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar for the offering is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Blue Jet IPO GMP today

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was +22. On Thursday, Blue Jet Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the morning, but has risen to ₹22 during the day.

Today's GMP indicates Blue Jet Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹368 apiece, which is 6.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹346.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

