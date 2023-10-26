Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, apply or not?
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.32 times on day 2, retail investors portion subscribed 1.37 times. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO estimated listing price indicated at ₹348 apiece.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and will close on Friday, October 27. On day 1, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was subscribed 69%, where the retail investors portion was subscribed 78%, NII portion was subscribed 1.37 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 1%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started