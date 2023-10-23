Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of opening
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP indicates a strong listing at a premium of ₹72. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band set at ₹329-346 per equity share.
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is scheduled to open on Wednesday, October 25, and close on Friday, October 27. The details on allocation to anchor investors for Blue Jet Healthcare IPO will be out today (Monday, October 23) later in the evening. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
