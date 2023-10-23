Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of opening

Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is scheduled to open on Wednesday, October 25, and close on Friday, October 27. The details on allocation to anchor investors for Blue Jet Healthcare IPO will be out today (Monday, October 23) later in the evening. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

Blue Jet Healthcare is an intermediary company that provides pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients. In India, Blue Jet Healthcare was the pioneer in producing saccharin and its derivatives, or artificial sweeteners.

Let's check what does Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO GMP today signal ahead of opening for subscription;

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP today

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP or grey market premium is +72. This indicates Blue Jet Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹418 apiece, which is 20.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹346.

During the last three-trading sessions, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP was ₹85. Based on last 7 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹95, as per investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO details

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is completely a offer for sale (OFS) of 24,285,160 equity share; there is no fresh issue component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Blue Jet Healthcare IPO size is ₹840.27 crore.

The company's promoters are Shiven Akshay Arora, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, and Archana & Akshay Arora.

Shiven Akshay Arora will sell up to 5,918,849 equity shares, while Akshay Bansarilal Arora will sell up to 18,366,311 equity shares.

The book running lead managers for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar for the offering is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Blue Jet Healthcare Limited's profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 11.88% while its revenue climbed by 5.98%, as per reports.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

