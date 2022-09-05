Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Company files DRHP for public issue. Details here3 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: The public issue with a face value of ₹2 per equity share is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS)
Listen to this article
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company — Blue Jet Healthcare Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The public issue with a face value of ₹2 per equity share is 100 per cent offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 21,683,178 equity shares by promoter and selling shareholders, which comprises up to 18,366,311 by Akshay Bansarilal Arora, up to 3,316,867 by Shiven Akshay Arora (“Selling Shareholders").