Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Company files DRHP for public issue. Details here

Blue Jet Healthcare financials

The company is a net debt-free company as on June 30, 2022. Its revenue outlook is supported by annual and multiyear supply contracts that range from one to four years. 60% of its sales over the last 3 years have been backed by its order visibility. Over the course of three years, the company has catered to more than 350 customers across 35 countries some of them being Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Unilever, Prinova US LLC, MMAG Co Ltd in the high-intensity sweetener space; Hovione Farmaciência, Olon S.p.A., Esperion Therapeutics Inc., and Bial– Portela & CA, S.A for pharmaceutical intermediates, API and CDMO area and GE Healthcare, Guerbet, Bracco, and Cambrex Karlskoga AB, in the contrast media area.