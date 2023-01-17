Blue Jet Healthcare IPO gets green signal from Sebi. Details here

Incorporated in the year 1968 as Jet Chemicals by Late Shri BL Arora, Blue Jet Healthcare is promoted by its Executive Chairman; Akshay Bansarilal Arora. The company operates under the “Blue Jet" brand name and has competencies and manufacturing capabilities in contrast to media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners, including saccharin and its salts as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

