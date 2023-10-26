Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Issue subscribed 1.32 times on day 2; Retail, NII portion fully booked
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.32 times on day 2. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band fixed at ₹329-346 per share. Blue Jet IPO retail investors portion subscribed 1.37 times on day 2.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO subscription status: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 1.32 times on day 2. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened on Wednesday, October 25, and will close on Friday, October 27. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started