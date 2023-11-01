Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see decent debut of shares
Blue Jet Healthcare shares will list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Wednesday deals at around 9:45 am whereas Blue Jet Healthcare shares will become available for trade at 10:00 AM.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has been fixed on 1st November, 2023, Wednesday, i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, “effective from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the equity shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."
