Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd has been fixed on 1st November, 2023, Wednesday, i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, “effective from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the equity shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."

Blue Jet Healthcare shares will list on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session during Wednesday deals at around 9:45 am whereas Blue Jet Healthcare shares will become available for trade at 10:00 AM.

Blue Jet IPO received strong response from investors across all categories. Most analysts had issued ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO of the specialty pharmaceutical company considering its strong business prospects, healthy return ratios, forward integration, greenfield expansion plans and promising industry outlook.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.95 times from October 25 to October 27. The public issue received 2.24 times subscription in the retail category, 13.72 times in Qualified Institutional Bidders’ (QIB) category, and 13.59 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Stock market experts said that Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing price would be around ₹366 to ₹368 and an allottee can expect up to 6% listing gain on Blue Jet Healthcare listing date.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing price prediction

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd. believes Blue Jet Healthcare shares may see flat to positive listing

“Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP is currently at ₹20, which indicates a decent listing. Based on the IPO's upper price band of ₹346, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare shares is ₹366, which is a premium of around 5 to 6%. The issue was subscribed 7.95 times," said Nyati.

The company manufactures contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners where it has the benefit of high entry barriers and a long-term relationship with multinational customers, she added.

“Given the current GMP and the market's sentiment, it is likely that Blue Jet Healthcare may witness a flat to positive listing," said Nyati.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP Today

As per the market observers, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹22 per share, which means the grey market is expecting that Blue Jet IPO listing price would be around ₹368 ( ₹346 + ₹22), which is around 6.36% higher from Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

