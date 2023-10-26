Blue Jet Healthcare IPO open for subscription: GMP, price band, issue details, 10 key things to know
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens for subscription. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO raised ₹252.08 crore through anchor book process. Blue Jet IPO has reserved shares for QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors.
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited IPO: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 25 and will close on Friday, October 27. On day 1 of bidding, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was subscribed 69%. Blue Jet IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 78%, NII portion was subscribed 1.37 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked just by 1%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started