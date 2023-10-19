Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens on October 25, price band set at ₹329-346 apiece
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens on Oct 25 and closes on Oct 27. Price band for Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is ₹329-346 per share.
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, October 25, and closes on Friday, October 27. The allocation to anchor investors for Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 23. Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share of face value of ₹2. The price to earnings ratio of the company is 37.49 at the upper band.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started