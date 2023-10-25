Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP: Shares of the company have made debut in unlisted stock market and it is available at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today, say observers
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited has opened on Wednesday for subscription. The book build issue will remain open for bidding till 27th October 2023. This means Blue Jet Healthcare IPO date to apply is from Wednesday to Friday this week. The company has fixed Blue Jet Healthcare IPO price at ₹329 to ₹346 per equity share and the public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
