Blue Jet Healthcare share price debuts at 9.8% premium at ₹380 on NSE
Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing date: Blue Jet Healthcare share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, Blue Jet Healthcare share price was listed at ₹380 per share, 9.8% higher than the issue price of ₹346, and on the BSE, Blue Jet share price was listed at ₹359.90.
