Blue Jet Healthcare IPO listing date: Blue Jet Healthcare share price was listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, Blue Jet Healthcare share price was listed at ₹380 per share, 9.8% higher than the issue price of ₹346, and on the BSE, Blue Jet share price was listed at ₹359.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opened on Wednesday, October 25, for subscription and closed on Friday, October 27. On the day 3 of subscription, Blue Jet Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.94 times. Blue Jet IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 2.22 times, NII portion was subscribed 13.59 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 13.72 times.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO had reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Blue Jet Healthcare IPO details Blue Jet Healthcare IPO is completely a offer for sale (OFS) of 24,285,160 equity share; there is no fresh issue component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Blue Jet Healthcare IPO size is ₹840.27 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Shiven Akshay Arora, Akshay Bansarilal Arora, and Archana & Akshay Arora.

Shiven Akshay Arora will sell up to 5,918,849 equity shares, while Akshay Bansarilal Arora will sell up to 18,366,311 equity shares.

The book running lead managers for the Blue Jet Healthcare IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar for the offering is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Jet IPO GMP today Blue Jet Healthcare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was +22, similar to the previous session. On Wednesday, Blue Jet Healthcare share price were trading at a premium of ₹22, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Blue Jet Healthcare share price was indicated at ₹368 apiece, which is 6.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹346. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

