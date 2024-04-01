Blue Pebble IPO allotment date: Blue Pebble IPO share allotment will be out today (Monday, April 1). Blue Pebble IPO allotment status may be checked by investors who applied for the issue on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd registrar's webpage.

The basis of allotment allows investors to ascertain if and how many shares they have been allocated. In the IPO allotment status, the number of shares allocated is also shown. For applicants who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The allotted shares will be transferred into their demat accounts.

Tuesday, April 2, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Tuesday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Blue Pebble IPO listing date has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Blue Pebble IPO, you can do a Blue Pebble IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Blue Pebble IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Blue Pebble IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

You can access your Blue Pebble IPO from both your phone's display and the desktop.

Blue Pebble IPO subscription status

Blue Pebble IPO subscription status is 56.32 times, on day 3. The issue has received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 58.40 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 97.31 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified institutions buyers (QIBs) subscribed 21.77 times.

The company has received bids for 4,04,59,200 shares against 718,400 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The issue was subscribed 5.32 times on day 1, and the IPO was booked 15.58 times on day 2.

Blue Pebble IPO details

Blue Pebble IPO, which is worth ₹18.14 crore, consists of fresh issue of 1,080,000 equity shares, each having a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the issue's proceeds for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditures for the installation of new machinery.

The registrar for the Blue Pebble IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. For the Blue Pebble IPO, Hem Finlease is the market maker.

Blue Pebble IPO GMP today

Blue Pebble IPO GMP or grey market premium is +15. This indicates Blue Pebble share price were trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Blue Pebble share price is ₹183 apiece, which is 8.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹168.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

