Blue Pebble IPO: Issue subscribed over 4.83 times on day 1, check subscription status, GMP and other details
Blue Pebble IPO was subscribed over 4.83 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 37,36,800 share applications on Tuesday, according to data available on the stock exchange.
Interior design and environmental branding solutions provider Blue Pebble initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription today, March 26. The small and medium enterprise (SME) was subscribed over 4.83 times on the first day of subscription.
